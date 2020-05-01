The Small Business Administration said Thursday that the $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program has burned through its appropriated funds and is no longer accepting applications for loans and grants …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Small Business Aid Program Runs Out of Money - May 1, 2020
- RBS braces for sharp increase in soured business loans - May 1, 2020
- IRS Denies Tax Deductions Tied to Small-Business Loans - May 1, 2020