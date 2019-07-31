(credit: CBS) Seven entrepreneurs are graduating from the program; as a result, they’ll soon be eligible for a business loan up to $2,500. (credit: CBS) Matilde Garcia, a graduate of the program …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Small Business Boot Camp Gives Entrepreneurs A Head Start
(credit: CBS) Seven entrepreneurs are graduating from the program; as a result, they’ll soon be eligible for a business loan up to $2,500. (credit: CBS) Matilde Garcia, a graduate of the program …