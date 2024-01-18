Shark Tank investor and venture capitalist Kevin O’Leary urged House members Thursday to oppose a set of proposed bank regulations that he said would harm small businesses’ access to loans. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- States expand low-interest loan programs for farms, businesses and new housing - January 19, 2024
- 5 Tips to Successfully Manage Business Loans and Funding - January 19, 2024
- Small Business Committee, ‘Shark Tank’ investor criticize proposed banking rules - January 18, 2024