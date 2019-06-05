Ganesh Chandrasekkar, Westpac’s general manager for small business banking, said he was already seeing signs of rising demand for loans. “The confidence that I’m seeing from businesses post-election …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- KTC organizes public seminar #KTC FIT Talks 5: Risks Attached to Loan Sharks. - June 5, 2019
- Small business confidence up post election - June 5, 2019
- Bank of America warns of possible ‘carnage’ linked to leveraged loans - June 4, 2019