Pat Nye, director of the Los Angeles Regional Small Business Development Center Network, said he used to joke that the organization was a hidden gem. Then the pandemic hit. The number of clients the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- ‘This was a lifeline.’ 62,000 Cape and Islands jobs saved with $585M in PPP loans - February 8, 2021
- Here’s what you need to know about the new round of PPP loans - February 8, 2021
- Small Business Development Center Steps Up During Pandemic - February 8, 2021