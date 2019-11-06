The small business lender was previously recognized in Benzinga’s own annual Global Fintech … This nomination from the Banking Technology Awards committee focuses specifically on the technology …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Businesses near Hard Rock site could qualify for disaster loans, New Orleans officials say - November 5, 2019
- Small Business Fintech Credibly Offers Insight Into Its Award-nominated Capital Markets Technology - November 5, 2019
- Big-bank executives: Many businesses don’t want to borrow - November 5, 2019