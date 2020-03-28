Small and medium-size Canadian businesses pummelled by the near shutdown of the economy received a sought-after lifeline from the federal government Friday, with Ottawa pledging to subsidize up to 75 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Small business gets a boosted 75% subsidy to help them get through coronavirus crash
Small and medium-size Canadian businesses pummelled by the near shutdown of the economy received a sought-after lifeline from the federal government Friday, with Ottawa pledging to subsidize up to 75 …