In addition to those options, there are several federal grants and loans from the federal government targeting small businesses. The America’s Seed Fund program from the National Science Foundation, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Small-business grants you can apply for in September 2023 - September 3, 2023
- A founder of Big Gay Ice Cream is suing his partner, accusing him of mismanagement and collecting government pandemic loans - September 3, 2023
- B.C. small business owners struggle against inflation, giant competitors — and a looming loan deadline - September 3, 2023