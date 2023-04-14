The final rule requires lenders to collect and report data on small business loan applications, including applications from minority-owned, women-owned, and LGBTQI+-owned small businesses. The CFPB’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Small Business Lenders: CFPB Issues Final Rule on Small Business Lending - April 14, 2023
- Clinton business owner admits COVID-19 relief loan fraud - April 14, 2023
- Regions touts small business exporter lending - April 14, 2023