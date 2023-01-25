After years of rulemaking efforts, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) may issue a final rule later this month that would require lenders to collect and report data on small business loan …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Small Business Lenders: CFPB’s Anticipated Section 1071 Rule Would Impose New Data Collection, Reporting Obligations - January 25, 2023
- Loan program would give Lodi businesses a boost - January 25, 2023
- What credit score do I need for a business loan? - January 25, 2023