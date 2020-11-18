MacDonald announced Monday that a 47-year-old Maple Grove man faces a federal charge accusing him of defrauding the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Sign up and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Small Business Loan - November 17, 2020
- 6 Houston-area men charged in scheme that used more than 80 fraudulent loan applications to $16M in COVID-relief funds, feds say - November 17, 2020
- Tokyo Bolsters Push to Lure Business From Hong Kong: NEF Update - November 17, 2020