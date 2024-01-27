and it is often recognized as a leader in Small Business Administration (SBA) loans in its markets. Chad Prather, Huntington Bank’s president in West Virginia, said in a telephone interview Monday the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Small business loan activity remains steady in region - January 27, 2024
- Small business owners are cash rich but neglecting pensions: Here’s what to do - January 27, 2024
- Lawmakers seek to expand MOBUCK$ program, offer more low interest loans to small business - January 26, 2024