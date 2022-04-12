Loan approval rates continue to slowly rise, but not fast enough, according to the Biz2Credit Lending Index, released April 12. “Small business lending has not fully recovered,” said Rohit Arora, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Small Business Loan Approval Rates Climb, But Not Fast Enough - April 12, 2022
- SBA disaster loan assistance deadline approaching for Miss. small businesses - April 12, 2022
- Zuck Bucks coming next month: Facebook’s Meta plotting its own money offering via crypto launch, NFTs and small business loans - April 12, 2022