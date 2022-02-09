Small business loan approval percentages at big banks (more than $10 billion in assets) increased from 14.3% in December to 14.5% in January and approval rates at small banks (under $10 billion in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Small Business Loan Approval Rates Increase Among Most Lenders in January - February 9, 2022
- Flood-hit SMEs, micro enterprises to get interest free loans, says PM - February 9, 2022
- For some, disaster loans go not to repair what is lost, but to start anew - February 9, 2022