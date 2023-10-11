Small business loan approval percentages at big banks ($10 billion or more in assets) fell again, dropping from 13.2% in August to 13.1% in September, according to the latest Biz2Credit Small Business …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Small Business Loan Approvals Slide at Big Banks, Rise at Other Lenders in September - October 11, 2023
- A Guide To Loans For Small Businesses - October 11, 2023
- Small Business Loans - October 11, 2023