Newity was founded to buy and administrate Paycheck Protection Program loans. Now that the program has ended, the company is teaming with a bank on a platform that offers Small Business Administration …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Small-business loan servicer pivots away from PPP - January 8, 2022
- B.C. small businesses waiting for promised recovery grant - January 7, 2022
- Santa Maria small businesses invited to webinar with state, federal agencies - January 7, 2022