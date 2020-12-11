Ongoing revelations about how big businesses and chains were able to secure hundreds of millions of dollars in funding from the Paycheck Protection Program are shaping discussions in Congress about …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Small-business loans to big companies prompt Congress to overhaul PPP rules - December 11, 2020
- PPP loans put $13.7 billion into the North Texas economy? Here’s who benefited from the stimulus program - December 11, 2020
- PPP loans were supposed to prioritize low-income areas during the pandemic. They didn’t. - December 11, 2020