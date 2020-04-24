Rubio, who is chairman of the Senate Small Business Committee, made the announcement on Twitter this morning. In addition to new funding, Rubio said the small business loan program will have “an …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- How KeyBank’s tech overhaul got the 195-year-old firm processing 33,000 small business loans during the coronavirus pandemic — up from 550 per year - April 24, 2020
- Small business loans to restart Monday, Rubio says - April 24, 2020
- Coronavirus response: Here are the big restaurant chains who have — and haven’t — returned their small business loans - April 24, 2020