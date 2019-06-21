SMALL businesses that have taken out term loans and use overdraft facilities as finance account for over 90pc of €875 million in loans that are classified as “high vulnerability” according to new …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Small business loans worth €875m classified as ‘highly vulnerable’
SMALL businesses that have taken out term loans and use overdraft facilities as finance account for over 90pc of €875 million in loans that are classified as “high vulnerability” according to new …