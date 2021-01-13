For so many businesses struggling to survive, the second round of PPP loans could not come sooner. Signature Towing out of Chula Vista has managed to stay open 24 hours a day, seven days a week with a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Small Business Owner Relying on 2nd Round of PPP Loans, Continued Community Relationships to Stay Open - January 12, 2021
- As Small Business Loan Money Runs Out, Many Approved Businesses Still Await Checks Or Clarity on Strict Guidelines - January 12, 2021
- Small businesses can start applying for new PPP loans on Monday - January 12, 2021