Michigan small businesses are hurting, and the loans aimed at helping them could be drying up. “Sales are down about 70 percent,” said Robert Piro from Michigan iron and Equipment. His company sells …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Small business owner struggling to get COVID-19 relief loans - April 17, 2020
- Oregon businesses approved for $3.8 billion in PPP loans - April 17, 2020
- McCarthy says he supports incorporating hospital funding into small business aid package - April 17, 2020