We checked in with some small business owners to talk about the pros and cons of applying for a PPP loan all over again. The new Paycheck Protection Program that Congress is proposing would allow …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Small business owners eye a second Paycheck Protection Program loan - December 26, 2020
- N.Y. law requires nonbanks to disclose loan terms to small businesses - December 26, 2020
- Keeping the lights on for small businesses as Massachusetts reverses aspects of reopening plans - December 26, 2020