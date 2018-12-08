A separate survey by Pepperdine University’s Graziadio Business School showed small business demand for outside financing, including equity investments and loans, was down just over 11 percent from th…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Small business owners look to expand, survey says - December 8, 2018
- Big Government Overregulation Threatens Small Business Lifeblood of the Economy - December 8, 2018
- Here’s who got the biggest SBA loans in Louisville this year - December 7, 2018