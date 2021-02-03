As a community bank, 1st Security is active in the same communities as the nonprofits and small businesses we work with, says Brian Kunkel, the bank’s senior vice president and director of commercial …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Minority-owned businesses struggle to access credit during pandemic, Fed survey finds - February 3, 2021
- Small business partnerships support communities - February 3, 2021
- Most U.S. Small Businesses Took Sales Hit Due to Pandemic, Fed Survey Finds - February 3, 2021