Political consulting and lobbying firms were rebuffed in an effort to tap coronavirus rescue money, as a federal judge ruled that the funds for small businesses are essentially subsidies that …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Small Business Rescue Cash Isn’t for Lobbyists, Judge Rules - April 22, 2020
- Despite stimulus bills, New York’s small businesses face huge challenges - April 22, 2020
- Major banks face AG’s scrutiny over small business loan process - April 22, 2020