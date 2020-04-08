In a call with President Trump this afternoon, JPMorgan COO Gordon Smith said that as of 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, JPMorgan had received 375,000 requests to apply for some $40 billion in PPP …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- ‘A stampede’: Marco Rubio says non-stop demand for small business rescue program is straining capacity - April 7, 2020
- Small Business Stimulus Loans: JPMorgan Has Received 375,000 Requests Worth $40 Billion - April 7, 2020
- Trump, lawmakers seek to add $250B in funding for small business loans - April 7, 2020