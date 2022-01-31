The Development Bank of Wales has said 73 businesses in Wales accessed the micro loans totalling £1.32m in the last financial year, around a 30% increase compared to 2020 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Small businesses accessed over £1.3m of fast track loans last year, says Development Bank of Wales - January 31, 2022
- EIDL loan repayments to begin - January 31, 2022
- Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis is helping Detroit businesses grow with an innovative grant - January 31, 2022