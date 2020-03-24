A just released national study found that 69 percent of U.S. small businesses have already experienced a large drop in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic and 60 percent believe demand will …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Small businesses already feeling huge drop in demand due to Coronavirus (COVID-19), new study shows
A just released national study found that 69 percent of U.S. small businesses have already experienced a large drop in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic and 60 percent believe demand will …