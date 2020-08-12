Yelp Inc., the online reviewer, has data showing about 60,000 local businesses permanently shuttered from March 1 to July 25. The drag on the economy from these failures could be huge.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Small businesses are quietly dying by the thousands during the coronavirus pandemic - August 12, 2020
- A revamped PPP coronavirus loan program is in the works. Will it help small businesses left out before? - August 12, 2020
- Analyst: Local banks performed well in 2Q but deferred loans could spell trouble - August 12, 2020