The cutoff for existing businesses for the federal Payment Protection Program (PPP) was February 15, 2020. Business created after should be eligible.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Small businesses created during the pandemic are still creating jobs and helping the economy. So why are they locked out of federal aid? - April 24, 2021
- China EximBank ups loan support for small, micro-businesses - April 24, 2021
- SBA Launches New Initiative to Help Small Businesses Affected by Covid-19 - April 24, 2021