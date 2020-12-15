A Paycheck Protection Loan helped keep Julie’s Z Breads open, but the owner is concerned about what the loan means come tax time.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Bipartisan coronavirus aid bill includes $300 a week for jobless and extensions on student loan, eviction help - December 14, 2020
- Small Businesses Facing New Worries Related to SBA Loans - December 14, 2020
- America’s two-track economy: the small business credit crunch - December 14, 2020