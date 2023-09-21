Local businesses in the Prince Rupert Square Mall are on the verge of collapse, according to mall manager Maggie Viviers. The outspoken manager said there are hundreds of jobs at risk of being lost if …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Small businesses facing threat of bankruptcy in Prince Rupert Square Mall - September 21, 2023
- Wilson business owner sentenced in national COVID-19 fraud scheme - September 21, 2023
- Area business owners face fraud charges in case involving $7.8 million in PPP loans - September 21, 2023