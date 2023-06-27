More than $200 billion may have been stolen from two large COVID-19 relief initiatives in the pandemic’s early months, the Small Business Administration said in a new report.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Small businesses got more than $200 billion in potentially fraudulent COVID loans, report finds - June 27, 2023
- Businesses got $200B in potentially fraudulent COVID loans, report finds - June 27, 2023
- Top House Republican slams Small Business Administration after agency admits twice as much COVID loan fraud - June 27, 2023