The IRS has added a new wrinkle to the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program. The new guidance, issued Nov. 18, offers additional details on an earlier IRS decision from April 30 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Small businesses hit with another PPP tax change. Here’s what it means. - November 24, 2020
- Entrepreneurs and Small Businesses Are Vital to Our Economy and We Must Nurture Both - November 24, 2020
- Student Loan Forgiveness Won’t Provide Economic Stimulus - November 24, 2020