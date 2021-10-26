Small Businesses in LA Can Apply for $5,000 Comeback Checks. Here’s How

Los Angeles small businesses can apply starting Tuesday for the city’s Comeback Checks Grant Program. The program will give $5,000 each to 5,000 eligible small businesses impacted by the coronavirus …
