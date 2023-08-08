NEW YORK (WWTI) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced the expanded $55.5 million Small Business Revolving Loan Fund 2 is available. Part of New York’s broader State Small Business Credit Initiative …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Small Businesses in NY get an over $55M leg up - August 8, 2023
- State expands funding for small business revolving loan program - August 8, 2023
- S.Africa’s Nedbank warns of sticky bad loans, 2025 targets at risk - August 8, 2023