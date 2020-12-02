Small Businesses Less Confident Than Ever as Many Fear Impacts of Biden Administration, Lack of Stimulus

In a tough economic year, small-business owners are less confident than ever in the final quarter of 2020, according to a new poll. The latest quarterly survey from Survey Monkey and CNBC found that …
