Following the pandemic, Kaptur acknowledged that there has been a lot of growth for small businesses, and she wants to help facilitate this. The event showcased different grant and loan programs that …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Small businesses owners gather to learn about financial resources - January 23, 2024
- How to Finance a Business and Fund Your Dreams as an Entrepreneur - January 23, 2024
- Savings, fundraisers, additional loans help Sask. small businesses meet CEBA forgiveness deadline - January 23, 2024