Small business owners had to determine their eligibility and were charged with navigating the increasingly complexity and ever-changing rules of the program. “Now, the inability to obtain promised …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Small businesses seek changes for PPP loan forgiveness - February 17, 2022
- Black women lead in starting businesses, but struggle to get funding - February 17, 2022
- Tucson financing group works to broaden reach for small businesses, homebuyers - February 17, 2022