A federal relief program for small businesses is up and running. So far, Bank of America and J.P. Morgan Chase are the only big U.S. banks accepting applications. Bank of America says it’s had 85,000 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Small businesses seek federal loans to stay afloat - April 4, 2020
- Federal aid for small business off to a slow start - April 4, 2020
- U.S. Seeks to Ease Small Business Loan Process, but Startups Fear Being Shut Out - April 4, 2020