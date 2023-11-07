OTTAWA – As the deadline to repay pandemic loans and receive partial forgiveness approaches, small businesses are still hoping the federal government will reverse course and extend it for another …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Small businesses still hoping for CEBA loan forgiveness extension as time runs out - November 7, 2023
- Tips for preparing your small business for the holidays - November 7, 2023
- Business group wants extension of pandemic loan repayment deadline, saying downtowns in trouble - November 6, 2023