Small businesses cannot deduct expenses paid for with PPP money, and that could translate into a sizable tax bill come tax time next year. Here’s what happens next.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Small businesses that took PPP face huge, unexpected tax hits - August 17, 2020
- American Express to Acquire Fintech Company Kabbage; Deal Doesn’t Include Company’s Loan Book - August 17, 2020
- Documents reveal hundreds of nursing homes flagged for ‘serious problems’ and ‘deficiencies’ in care collected millions in PPP loans - August 17, 2020