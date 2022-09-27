International investors have provided US$69.4 million to more than 1,200 clients since Micro Connect’s launch in August last year The popularity of the revenue-sharing platform reflects the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Small Chinese firms turn to former HKEX CEO Charles Li’s revenue-sharing fintech platform for funding - September 27, 2022
- Loan helps business - September 27, 2022
- Thursday is last day to visit SBA center offering low-interest loans - September 27, 2022