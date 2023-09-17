To bolster small-scale enterprises and support skilled workers, the state government has decided to launch the Mukhya Mantri Laghu Dukandar Kalyan Yojana. Loans up to Rs 50,000 with 50 per cent …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Survey finds small business owners confident - September 16, 2023
- Small enterprises, skilled workers to get collateral-free loan: Sukhu - September 16, 2023
- SBA disaster loans available for all Hawaii residents, business owners impacted by wildfires - September 16, 2023