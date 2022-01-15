Following the denial, she approached The Co-operative Bank for the loan. She had to break down her spending habits specifically, with the bank requesting explanations for deviations as little as $5.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Small-loan applicant asked to explain eyebrow waxing, parking costs to bank staff - January 14, 2022
- Best No Credit Check Loans : Top Lenders For Emergency Loans For Bad Credit In 2022 | Best Payday Loans with Same Day Approval - January 14, 2022
- SBA opens recovery center in Hoover to assist businesses recovering from flooding - January 14, 2022