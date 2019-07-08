PARIT BUNTAR: Small businesses and traders affected by the tax on sweetened … Hatta proposed that the National Entrepreneur Group Economic Fund (Tekun Nasional) take up the loan method based on the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Small traders can appeal to postpone sugar tax - July 7, 2019
- Outstanding loans to private companies rise 5.8 pct - July 7, 2019
- Rhino Foods promotes employer-based alternative to predatory loans - July 7, 2019