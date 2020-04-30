The smallest companies seeking coronavirus relief loans were moving to the head of the line Wednesday after the Small Business Administration said that for eight hours ending at midnight Eastern time …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Small Business Administration temporarily limits stimulus loans to small lenders - April 29, 2020
- Smallest businesses get a few hours at head of loan line - April 29, 2020
- SBA: Smallest businesses are being moved to head of loan application line - April 29, 2020