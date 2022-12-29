The state-owned Small and Medium Enterprise Bank of Cambodia Plc (SME Bank) has disbursed more than $432 million in loans to at least 3,260 SMEs, to keep them from going under during the height of the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- SME Bank loans top $432M, help at least 3,260 businesses - December 29, 2022
- Indiana small businesses ‘optimistic’ heading into possible 2023 economic downturn - December 29, 2022
- Want to Pay Off Your Personal Loan in 2023? Here’s How - December 29, 2022