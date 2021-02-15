Hundreds of community-run businesses have been forced to close because they could not access government support, lobby group Social Enterprise UK says.It said the structure of businesses run for a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Social businesses shut out of government support - February 14, 2021
- University City Announces Round 4 Forgivable Loan Small Business Assistance Program - February 14, 2021
- In Oregon, more than 15,500 loans valued at more than $1.4 billion have been - February 14, 2021