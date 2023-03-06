A social media influencer and self-proclaimed con artist pleaded guilty on Monday to fraudulently obtaining more than $1 million in COVID-19 pandemic-related loans from the U.S. government that she …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Social media influencer admits to $1 million U.S. pandemic loan fraud - March 6, 2023
- How an SBA loan can help grow your small business - March 6, 2023
- Loans for Bad Credit Instant Approval: Get Funds Now! - March 6, 2023